Iran's production of semi-finished steel up 10.5% in June quarter

Iran's production of semi-finished steel has increased by 10.5% during the first three months of the Iranian calendar year (March 21 to June 21, 2023), according to the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA).

ISPA figures published on Monday indicated that Iranian steel companies had produced a total of 9.478 million metric tons (mt) of semi-finished steel products.

The figure marks a 10.5% hike compared to the same period last year, according to the data.

Iranian steelmakers produced 5.957 million mt of finished steel products during the said period, an increase of 5% from the three months to late June 2022.

Moreover, Iran's production of sponge iron reached 9.974 million mt in the June quarter, up by 8.2% compared to the corresponding quarter last year.

