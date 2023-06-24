Iran, UAE sign air transport service agreement

According to Emirati media outlets, the agreement was signed on Thursday by Mohammad Mohammadi Bakhsh, the head of the Civil Aviation Organization, and Mohammed Al Suwaidi, the director general of the General Civil Aviation Authority of the UAE.

The agreement aims to strengthen air connections between Iran and the UAE, expand air transportation services, and increase business and tourism opportunities.

Al Suwaidi told Emirati media that the agreement is an important step in organizing flights and paves the way for the expansion of the air transport services in a way that will benefit the transport companies of the two countries.

