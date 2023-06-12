Transferring dinar from Iraq to Iran has been facilitated: Official

The secretary of the Iran-Iraq joint chamber has said that the possibility of transferring Iran's dinar resources from Iraq to Iran has been prepared.

Speaking to ILNA, Jahanbakhsh Sanjabi said that during the negotiations between Iraq and the United States, it was decided that Iran would use part of its foreign exchange resources to import non-sanctioned goods from all over the world.

Stating that Iraq’s debt to Iran is more than 8 billion dollars, he noted that Iran's demand from Iraq is more than these numbers, and if this amount of foreign exchange resources is available to Iran, it will have positive effects on the currency market.

