Iran is ready to conduct direct flights between Tehran-Cairo: Official

​An official in Iran’s aviation has said that Tehran is ready to conduct direct flights between Cairo and Tehran.

The deputy minister of roads and urban development, Mohammad Mohammadi Bakhsh, told ILNA that Iran’s aviation organization is ready to conduct direct flights between Tehran and Cairo after the preparation of the arrangements by the foreign ministry.

“There are no restrictions on Tehran-Cairo flights and Iran’s aviation fleet is ready to conduct the flights,” he noted.

Given the demands for travel to Egypt, the aviation companies are demanding to conduct flights to Cairo and we can have a good start, he said, adding that we are ready to have direct flights to Egypt due to the wide-body aircraft that we have.

