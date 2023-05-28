Iran’s electricity consumption exceeds 58 GW

​Iran's electricity consumption has reached a new record and surged past 58,000 megawatts (58 gigawatts), the latest data has reported.

The amount of Iran's electricity consumption has hiked with the rising temperature, Iran's Grid Management Company reported.

This comes after the households have started making use of air conditioning systems in the country, it added.

This amount of consumption has risen by 13,460 megawatts compared to the corresponding period the year before.

