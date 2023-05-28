Iran has a $75bn prospect for its future exports: Minister

​The caretaker for Iran's Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade has announced that the country planned to reach $75bn in its exports in the Iranian calendar year 1404 (starting on March 21, 2025).

Mehdi Niazi made the announcement at a gathering held in Tehran on Sunday with the participation of heads of the Islamic Republic diplomatic missions in other countries.

Because the potential of the country can expand, Iran's exports can boost, the caretaker of the ministry underlined.

He went on to say that the Ministry of Industry has prioritized the expansion of cooperation with about 50 countries and has prepared a due draft for it.

As Niazi underlined, the government is seriously asking its diplomatic missions particularly those in the friendly and neighboring states to develop the country's foreign trade.

endNewsMessage1