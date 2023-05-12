Iran economy minister in Saudi Arabia for bilateral talks

​Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Ehsan Khandouzi has arrived in Saudi Arabia for talks on major bilateral issues.

Khandouzi arrived in the Saudi port city of Jeddah at the head of a delegation on Thursday.

The minister is the first senior Islamic Republic official to visit Saudi Arabia after between the two countries reached an agreement in early March in China to resume their diplomatic relations after seven years.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday that the Islamic Republic will "soon" send its ambassador to Riyadh.

