Iran’s gasoline consumption up 9% YOY

Iran’s gasoline consumption in the first 19 days of the Persian New Year (March 21 – April 8) shows a nine percent rise compared to figures from last year’s corresponding period, according to an Oil Ministry official.

Ali-Akbar Nejadali, the managing director of the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company, said on Tuesday that the Iranians consumed on average 111.3 million liters of gasoline per day during the 19-day period while the country’s daily gasoline consumption stood at 102 million liters during the same days of last year.

