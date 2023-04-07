Iran's domestic production of freight cars grows 50%

Iran’s Minister of Road and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash said on Thursday that domestic production of freight cars during the last Iranian year (ending on March 20, 2023) increased 50 percent compared with a year earlier.

The minister made the announcement in a meeting with private sector managers of the railway sector in Tehran.

He said that the country produced 1,598 freight cars during the last Iranian year, which was up from 1,081 a year earlier.

Bazrpash also said that his ministry plans to further increase the domestic production of freight cars under its policy of supporting indigenous capabilities to develop railway fleets.

Plans are also there to renovate the railway transportation fleet, including passenger and cargo trains, he added.

