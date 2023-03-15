South Korea Keen on Boosting Economic Ties with Iran

A member of the Inter-Parliamentary Council of the Iranian Parliament said the country has welcomed South Korea’s proposal for enhancing economic relations with Iran.

Rouhollah Motafakerazad made the remarks in a meeting with the Secretary-General of the National Assembly of South Korea Lee Kwang Jae in the Bahraini capital of Manama on Tuesday, stressing that Iran wholeheartedly welcomes promoting trade and economic ties with South Korea.

During the meeting, Motafakerazad pointed to the longstanding political and economic relations between the two countries and termed the significance of maintaining amicable relations without the interference of third-party countries as the principle of stability in bilateral ties.

The Chairman of the Iran-South Korea Parliamentary Friendship Group expressed his dissatisfaction with the occurrence of some political and economic events including the freezing of Iranian assets in South Korea which has strained relations between the two countries and called on South Korean officials to take effective steps to resolve the existing problems facing the banking system.

The administration of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has focused on the policy of establishing amicable relations with the countries of the world especially neighboring and Asian states, a stance that has been supported by the Parliament, he added.

Motafakerazad met and held talks with the Secretary-General of the National Assembly of South Korea in Manama on the sidelines of the 146th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

