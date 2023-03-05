Iran 13th Largest Producer of Wheat in 2022: FAO

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) said Iran became the world’s 13th wheat producer in 2022.

FAO added that Iran registered a 28 percent rise in wheat production last year.

In its latest report on the perspective of food status, FAO has predicted that wheat production in the world may reduce by about one percent in 2023 compared to a year earlier.

Despite major concerns over the effect of the Ukraine war on the world’s agricultural produce in 2022, global wheat production registered a two-percent rise compared to the same period a year earlier.

According to FAO, 794 million tons of wheat were produced in the world in 2022, while the production stood at 778 million tons in 2021.

In another report, FAO predicted that Iran would produce 13 million tons of wheat in 2023, the rate of which will see no change in comparison with the previous year.

