President Raisi opens South Pars Field Phase 14

Phase 14 of the South Pars Gas Field which was officially opened by the president on Thursday has the nominal capacity of producing 50 million cubic meters of sweetened gas, 77,000 barrels of gas derivates, 2,900 tons of liquidated propane and butane gas, 2,750 tons of ethane and 40 tons of Sulphur daily in addition to the other South Pars products.

Phase 14 is the last refinery complex of the still developing South Pars Gas Field, whose construction and operational phases were accomplished by South Pars Oil and Gas Company, as the representative of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), was commissioned to a consortium of Iranian contractors led by the Industrial Development and Renovation Organization (IDRO).

Phase 14 is the most Iranian phase of the South Pars Complex, allocated to the gas refinery, which shows the high-level technological capabilities of Iranian technicians and engineers.

After the full capacity production of Phase 14, the phase alone will produce over 50 million cubic meters of export products daily, worth 3.5 billion dollars each year.

President Raisi who arrived in Bushehr on Thursday morning is on the 2nd round of his provincial tours and was received by the representative of the Supreme Leader, the Friday Prayers imam, and the governor of Bushehr province at Asaluyeh International Airport and will also open Unit 2 of Bushehr Water Desalination and have meetings with the people and merchants of the province.

