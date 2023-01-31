Iran’s Oil, Gas Incomes Rise 40%: Minister

Iran’s income from the sale of oil and gas during the first ten months of the current Iranian year has grown by around 40 percent year on year, Oil Minister Javad Owji said.

Addressing an open session of the Parliament on Tuesday, Owji said the country’s income from the export and sale of oil, gas condensates, and natural gas in the first ten months of this Iranian year (March 21, 2022 – January 20, 2023) has risen by around 40 percent compared to the corresponding period last year.

Iran’s export of natural gas in the 10-month period has increased by 15 percent in comparison to the previous year, he said, adding that the country has sold over 70 million barrels of more oil and gas condensates than the corresponding period a year before.

In remarks in November 2022, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi highlighted the failure of the enemy’s policy of maximum pressure, saying the country’s oil export has reached the pre-sanction levels.

endNewsMessage1