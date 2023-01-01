First direct shipping line launched between China, Iran’s Chabahar

The first container ship departing from China docked at Iran’s key port of Chabahar on Saturday, marking the establishment of the first direct shipping line between China and Iran's southeastern seaport.

The announcement was made by Amir Moghaddam, the managing director of the Chabahar Free Zone Organization.

He said that Chinese ships previously unloaded in Bandar Abbas, the capital city of the southern province of Hormuzgan, with their cargos then being transferred to Chabahar in Sistan-Baluchistan Province via smaller ships.

With the establishment of the direct shipping line between China and Chabahar, cargos are delivered ten days earlier, while cost of loading and unloading is reduced by 400 dollars per container, the official explained.

In addition, the establishment of that shipping line plays a great role in the development of transit via Chabahar Port, he added.

