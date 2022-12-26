The Head of the Port and Maritime Organization in Kangan County in Southern Iran said that the Islamic Republic of Iran resumes exports to Qatar through Kangan Port after nearly five years.

Abdolmohammad Naderi said here on Monday that Iran has activated its foreign trade through Kangan Port in Bushehr Province in southern Iran by constructing two dock ramps for the mooring of metal vessels.

He added that the first export shipment from Kangan Port containing 200 tons of fodder was exported to Qatar recently.

Naderi added that to facilitate the product's unloading and loading process, all customs and port formalities of commercial goods will be done in the shortest possible time.

According to official statistics, Iran’s exports to Qatar have seen 30% growth in one month compared with the same period last year.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, Omid Qalibaf, said that Iran-Qatar trade is progressive, adding that exports of products like steel, glass, shrimp, fish, tomato, white cement, confectionary, and chocolate have experienced 100% growth in the first seven months of the Iranian calendar.

