Tehran to host Iran, Tajikistan 15th Joint Economic Commission meeting

The 15th Joint Economic Commission meeting of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Tajikistan will be held in Tehran on December 5-6, 2022.

The 15th Joint Economic Commission meeting of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Tajikistan will be hosted by the Iranian Minister of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian and with the participation of Tajikistan Minister of Energy and Water Resources Juma Daler.

Tajikistan and Iran held the 14th meeting of the Joint Commission on trade, economic, technical and cultural cooperation in the Tajik capital, Dushanbe, on June 7-8, 2021.

endNewsMessage1