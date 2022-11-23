Iran to export 100,000 cars to Venezuela: Official

The head of the Trade Development Organization has said that Iran will export more than 100,000 cars to Venezuela.

Zahra Abiri said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that “we have agreed to export more than 100,000 cars to Venezuela in the next five years.”

In the past days, more than 1000 Saipa cars have been exported to Venezuela and we are planning to export another 2,000 cars he added.

She predicted that the amount of trade exchanges between Iran and Venezuela will reach more than 2 billion dollars by the end of the current Persian year.

