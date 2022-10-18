$382m investment in Iran’s industry, mining, trade in six months

Foreign investment in Iran in the first half of the Iranian year (March-September 2022) totaled 382.4 million dollars in the industry, mining, and trade sectors.

The figure accounts for all types of investment, including investment in new projects, purchase of stocks, and foreign investment in public-private partnership contracts.

Figures by the Ministry of Industry, Mine, and Trade show that 73 foreign investment contracts have been approved during this period in industry, mining, and trade sectors, from 39 contracts in implementation and 34 others have been launched.

93.8 percent of the investments have been made in industry sectors and Afghanistan tops the list of foreign investors in Iran.

