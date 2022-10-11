Iran Space Research Center ready to provide Khayyam satellite images: Director

Director of the Iranian Space Research Center, Hassan Salarieh, on Monday, announced that the center is ready to provide beneficiaries with the high-resolution images taken by the Khayyam satellite.

Salarieh made the announcement at a seminar dubbed “Remote-sensing Khayyam Satellite; Capabilities and Usages” held on the last day of World Space Week 2022 and attended by academics, experts as well as private and government sectors managers.

The seminar was held two months after the Iranian-owned satellite was successfully launched into space on August 9 from a base in Kazakhstan and on board a Russian rocket.

Salarieh, who also serves as deputy Iranian minister of communications, described the successful launch of the Khayyam satellite as a turning point for the Iranian sectors working on remote sensing.

He said that the country’s Space Research Center is ready to provide beneficiaries with high-resolution images of the Khayyam satellite.

In order to make that happen, the official added, the required infrastructure should be created while all experts should cooperate in this regard.

