Director General of Transit of Road and Road Transport Organization has said that Azerbaijan seeks to have a corridor toward Nakhchivan out of Armenian’s control to keep its connection with Nakhchivan without any obstacle and long-term guarantee and it seeks to set energy-trade corridor directly from the Caspian Sea to Turkey with coordination of its allies.

Azerbaijan seeks that connection to Nakhchivan territory in a form of a corridor from inside Armenia, Javad Hedayati said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

Apparently, Azerbaijan seeks to have a corridor toward Nakhchivan out of Armenian’s control to keep its connection with Nakhchivan without any obstacle and long-term guarantee and it seeks to establish an energy-trade corridor directly from the Caspian Sea to Turkey with the coordination of its allies, he said.

We should pay attention that the current situation will unlikely be maintained and continued and because of that we should be ready for any situation, he said.

