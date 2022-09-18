Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro has announced four Iranian car models are to be assembled in his country by a state company.

The price of Iranian cars is estimated between 12 to 16 thousand dollars, a Spanish-language news agency of Europa Press quoted President Maduro on Sunday as saying at the Iran-Venezuela industrial exhibition that started work in Caracas on September 14.

Venirauto – a Venezuelan industrial manufacturing company – is to assemble the Iranian cars in Venezuela, Maduro has said while referring to Iran as a country of achievement, production, and knowledge.

Then, he noted that the Venezuelan youth are to be sent to Iran for attending technological and scientific courses within the framework of the bilateral agreement.

Iran-Venezuela scientific, industrial and technological expo fair was held in Caracas on September 14-18.

Four Iranian car models to be assembled in Venezuela

During the visit of the Venezuelan president to Iran in late June 2022, the two sides signed a document on bilateral cooperation for 20 years while both are under tough sanctions from the United States.

endNewsMessage1