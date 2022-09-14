The value of Iran’s exports to the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member countries grew by 40% YOY during the first five months of the fiscal year (March 21 – August 22), according to the spokesman of the Iran Customs Administration.

Rouhollah Latifi said on Tuesday that Iran exported some 7.3 million tons of goods worth $4.1 billion to the nine-member bloc in the period under review.

The official put Iran’s total trade with ECO member countries at 9.1 million tons ($6.89 billion), which he said is up 39% compared to figures from the corresponding period of the preceding year without mentioning whether this growth was in terms of weight or value.

According to Latifi, Iran’s imports from the organization member countries stood at 1.79 tons. Despite a 2% fall in terms of weight, Iran’s imports register a 38% hike in value terms.

Turkey, Afghanistan, and Pakistan were the top three destinations for Iranian commodities among ECO member countries during the five-month period with Turkey, Pakistan and Kazakhstan being the main importers to Iran during the time span, the spokesman said.

