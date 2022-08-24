Iran and Russia have made agreements on cooperation in aerial and marine industries and planned for joint measures, the Iranian industry minister said on Tuesday.

Reza Fatemi-Amin told reporters at the end of a meeting with industrial business at Automobility 2022 Expo in Moscow that the two countries have made agreements on aerial and shipbuilding industries, noting that big steps have been taken in the industry sector in both Iran and Russia that has to be pursued to bear fruit.

Fatemi-Amin said that Iran was seriously pursuing the case to join Eurasia free trade agreement which is expected to take place soon, as Russia’s imports from Europe have been blocked due to sanctions and this is a big opportunity for Iranian businesses.

The Iranian minister said that the main thing is happening between Iranian and Russian businesses, adding that the governments are only facilitating the relationship.

If the businesses are linked through joint investments, they can hardly be separated, he noted, adding that the cooperation being shaped between Iran and Russia wouldn’t be stopped even if the European and American sanctions on Russia are lifted.

