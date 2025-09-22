UK, Canada, Australia recognize Palestinian state

Australia’s government said Saturday in a statement that the country formally recognises the Palestinian state.

Canada also issued a statement on Saturday, recognizing Palestine as a state. whereby, Canada has formally recognised the state of Palestine, according to Prime Minister Mark Carney.

“The current Israeli government is working methodically to prevent the prospect of a Palestinian state from ever being established. It has pursued an unrelenting policy of settlement expansion in the West Bank, which is illegal under international law. Its sustained assault in Gaza has killed tens of thousands of civilians, displaced well over one million people, and caused a devastating and preventable famine in violation of international law."

