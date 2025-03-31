Trump planning to visit Saudi Arabia in mid-May
US President Donald Trump is planning to visit Saudi Arabia in mid-May on his first foreign trip of his second term, Axios reported on Sunday, citing two US officials and a source with knowledge of the president's travel.
Trump said earlier this month he would likely make his first trip abroad to Saudi Arabia to seal an agreement for Riyadh to invest upwards of $1 trillion in the US economy, including purchases of military equipment.