12 killed in suicide bombing at Pakistan military site

The blast brought down the roof of a nearby mosque soon after residents had broken their fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in a market teeming with shoppers, a military official said on condition of anonymity.

Security forces foiled the militants' bid to enter the military facility after the blast, the official said, adding that six of them were killed in an exchange of fire.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Recent years have seen growing attacks by the Pakistani Taliban known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Islamist militant group on police and military in areas near the Afghan border.

