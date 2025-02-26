Istanbul to host next round of Russia, US talks Thursday: Lavrov

Lavrov was speaking in Qatar’s Doha where he met the emir of Qatar, Daily Sabah reported.

US President Donald Trump has upended US foreign policy since coming to office last month, reaching out to President Vladimir Putin and initiating high-level talks with Moscow for the first time in over three years.

The latest meeting will focus on resolving diplomatic issues after both countries expelled embassy staff from the other during former US President Joe Biden's administration.

