Islamic Jihad strongly condemns Israeli aggression on Syria

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement announced in a statement that the Israeli regime's attacks on the Al-Kiswah area in southern Damascus, around the city of Azra in the Daraa countryside, and the strategic Tal Al-Hara, and the dangerous military advance in the Quneitra and Daraa countryside, are a clear violation of Syrian sovereignty and a direct threat to the Syrian people.

The relocation of the Ministry of Endowments' jurisdiction over the Ibrahimi Mosque to the Zionist regime's Urban Planning Board is a new act of aggression and a blatant crime, the statement added.

