Erdogan reelected leader of Turkey’s ruling party
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been reelected as the leader of the ruling Justice and Development Party.

"I thank you all for entrusting me to lead our party. Over the past 23.5 years, we have never disappointed Turkey and our people and will never let them down. We will not stop and will act without hesitation, serve our people and our country," he said at the party meeting, TASS reported.

According to the local mass media, Erdogan was the only candidate for the party leader.

 

