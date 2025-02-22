UN remains concerned over Israeli forces' ongoing op in WB

"In the West Bank, OCHA is continuing to monitor the situation and remains concerned by Israeli forces’ ongoing operations in the north—the longest there since the early 2000s," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference, Anadolu Agency reported.

Citing data from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Dujarric said that "settler violence also continues," with the UN rights organization documenting 34 incidents between Feb. 11 and 17—an average of almost five per day— involving illegal Israeli settlers.

"In one such incident, Israeli settlers severed agricultural water pipes in Tulkarm governorate, affecting the livelihoods of a dozen Palestinian farmers," he said.

