Leader of People: DPR Korea

-Leader Beloved of People

Voices of praise for the state leader are constantly coming out of the

DPRK.

The local people who have received modern houses free of charge are unanimously extending their gratitude to their leader.

At the Eighth Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea in January 2021, General Secretary Kim Jong Un announced his idea of building 50 000 flats in Pyongyang for the settlement of the housing problem in the capital city and set it as an important task of the WPK.

In March 2021, a groundbreaking ceremony took place in Pyongyang to start a 10 000-flat project, followed by similar events in the consecutive years, which resulted in the completion of Songhwa Street in 2022, Hwasong Street in 2023 and Rimhung Street in 2024. Modern flats on these streets have been provided free to citizens.

During his visits to the construction sites, Kim Jong Un stressed the need to build the flats on the principle of ensuring the people’s convenience at the highest level. And he saw to it that new houses were allocated first to ordinary working people.

He attended every inauguration ceremony of 10 000 flats to send his heartfelt congratulations to those who would move into new flats.

At the Fourth Plenary Meeting of the Eighth Central Committee of the WPK in December 2021, he set forth a WPK policy of rural construction to turn the entire countryside into a rich and cultured fairyland.

This signalled the start of the nationwide campaign for rural housing construction. Since then, modern houses suited to local features have sprung up across the country, with agricultural workers settling in new houses almost every day.

Kim Jong Un also paid paternal concern to the people displaced by floods.

Severe floods wreaked havoc on the northwestern part of the DPRK in late July last year.

He made his way to the flood-hit area to oversee the relief operation.

He dropped in at temporary tents, where he unceremoniously chatted with the flood victims to acquaint himself with their living conditions, and took crucial measures to stabilize their living and protect their health.

Therefore, powerful construction forces were committed to the flood-stricken areas to restore them as early as possible, and more than 13 000 flood victims found shelter in Pyongyang and enjoyed VIP treatment in daily life and healthcare under the special care of the WPK and the government.

Facilities dedicated to national events were repurposed for teaching children, so that they could continue to study without interruption.

While on his visit to the lodgings of the flood victims, he stopped by the dining hall and was pleased to see children enjoying their meals, and met some students in new school uniforms to check their clothes and school things.

He paid several visits to the site of rehabilitation to learn about the situation of the housing construction and took necessary measures.

As a result, the afflicted areas were transformed beyond recognition in December last year, less than five months after the floods, and victims came to be provided with better houses for free.

-Victims Blessed by Flood

The flood-hit areas of North Phyongan, Jagang and Ryanggang provinces of the DPRK have undergone a sea change. Under the guidance of the Workers’ Party of Korea, the rehabilitation work was finished by the country’s own efforts in a matter of over 130 days.

Modern houses of the “cultured rural towns” and beautiful villages provided with all living conditions were supplied gratis to flood victims.

-First Entities of Regional Rejuvenation and Their Significance

To make the capital envious of the regions, to make regional rejuvenation represent national progress and development and to make the true image of Korean style of socialism mirrored on the ideal appearance of the regions—this was the keynote of the important speech made by General Secretary Kim Jong Un of the

ruling Workers’ Party of Korea at the grand inauguration ceremony of the regional-industry factories in Songchon County on December 20, 2024.

The completion of the industrial factories in the county was the first result of the first-year task for implementing the Regional Development 20×10 Policy. Scores of other industrial establishments will be reportedly inaugurated in nearly 20 cities and counties simultaneously in the new year, following Songchon County.

The inauguration of the regional-industry factories in Songchon County is significant as it proved the realization of the WPK’s comprehensive national development programme is not far off.

It is said that all of the regional-industry factories built by the country have great possibility for development as they are suited to the natural and geographical conditions and economic potentials of their respective regions. The country built such factories simultaneously in 20 cities and counties in less than a year. In addition to this, another three essential construction projects—modern facilities for healthcare, recreation and grain management—are under way in 20 cities and counties. This means that after almost a decade, all regions of the country will have light industry foundations plus sustainable environment for development relying on advanced civilization and technology and the local people will be provided with a much better life.

The ongoing drive to carry out the rural development programme designed to completely transform the living environment of the countryside across the country is inseparably related to the regional development policy. Therefore, great progress will be made in implementing the WPK’s programme for comprehensive national development with the advancement of science, education and public health as the core motive force.

Another important aspect of the inauguration of the regional-industry factories in Songchon County is that the WPK’s comprehensive national development programme will be more confidently realized.

The DPRK has gained a lot of experiences and lessons for the past ten months since it launched into the construction of the new regional-industry factories. These experiences and lessons will be of great significance in making bigger and more correct strides of advance in the future. In this context, Kim Jong Un in the speech pointed out lessons and put emphasis on the future tasks.

It is said that the country faced difficulties and trials and other factors which arrested its advance in the course of promoting the regional development policy for the past ten months. The inauguration of the regional-industry factories in Songchon County, however, proved once again the iron will of Kim Jong Un to translate ideals into reality through perseverance and perfect practice, irrespective of the given conditions.

endNewsMessage1