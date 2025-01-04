Russia rules out German and Japanese Security Council bids

January will welcome a new season for talks on reforming the Security Council, but some of the initiatives are "quite naive and impractical," Nebenzia said in an interview with Russia 24 TV on Friday.

"There are countries that are vying for a seat on the Security Council that they will never get, we have already said this directly," he said, according to RT.

"In particular, Germany and Japan. They will not see a permanent seat on the Security Council."

