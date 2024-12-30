Saudi Arabia slams storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Zionist settlers

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation in the strongest terms possible of the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyards by Israeli settlers, under the protection of the police and occupation forces," read the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

"The Kingdom reiterates its denunciation of the continued blatant violations of international law and the continued brutal and repeated attacks on the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque," it added.

"The Kingdom affirms its categorical rejection of any actions that may undermine the historical and legal status of Jerusalem and its holy sites. The Kingdom also calls on the international community to hold the occupation authorities accountable for their ongoing and serious violations against Islamic holy sites and innocent civilians in the State of Palestine."

