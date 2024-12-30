Ex-US President Jimmy Carter dies at 100

According to CNN, the Carter Center announced the death of the former American president at 15:45 local time on Sunday at his home in Plains, Georgia.

He was the US president at the time of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

But prior to the White House, he also served as a Georgia state senator from 1963 to 1967 and as the 76th Governor of Georgia from 1971 to 1975.

