For the Future of the Country: DPRK

On November 20, 1959, Declaration on the Rights of Children was adopted and 30 years later, on November 20, 1989, Convention on the Rights of Children was adopted. Then November 20 was stipulated as the World Children’s Day. It is an important occasion to promote friendship and understanding among all children of the globe and to enhance international effort, humanitarian assistance and social interest for the well-being of the children.

On the occasion of this day, international organizations including UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross and many countries are conducting various activities to ensure the observance of the international humanitarian law and human rights laws to stop the criminal acts against children and protect them in war contexts.

Our country has always paid deep attention to fostering and protecting the children who are the symbols of love, happiness and future from long ago and today the issue of nursing the children and educating the school children are the top priority among all state affairs that can never be conceded under any circumstances.

It is clearly seen through the love and care bestowed on the children of the flood affected regions who were brought to Pyongyang, the capital, according to the special measure taken by the state.

Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un warmly greeted the flood impacted people in the April 25 Hotel in Pyongyang in August. He stopped at the children’s dining hall and conferred paternal affection to them. He personally comprehended the preparation process of the education for the school children of the flood affected regions and gave precious instructions on the education of the rising generation and sent school uniforms, stationeries, bags, shoes and other gifts filled with deep affection.

While children in many countries of the world are fading away due to war, natural disasters, famine and poverty, our children are realizing their dreams and hopes to the full without any worries under the paternal love of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un.

Many foreigners who visited our country and looked around the facilities for nurturing and educating children which have been built across the country praised the policies of our Republic which puts the affairs for the rising generation in the first place and admired that the children of the DPRK are the blessed fortunate and that they really envy them who are full of happiness.

Indeed, our children will grow up as reliable workers of the future enjoying the happiest life in the warm bosom of the benevolent father who loves the children the most.

-Architect of Future

Today, our people are marching forward to achieve overall national prosperity based on the blueprint set forth by the Party. Each and every monumental edifice built in this endeavor guarantees everlasting happiness and bright future for our posterity.

Nine years passed since Mangyongdae School Children’s Palace, one of such monumental edifices, was renovated thanks to the great love of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un.

Mangyongdae School Children’s Palace still retains the benevolent warmth of President Kim Il Sung where he used to greet the New Year, dancing with them and enjoying their New Year performances. Today, the Palace has been magnificently transformed into a modern center of extracurricular activities under the warm care of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un who would even pick a star from the sky for the future generation.

Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un always pays deep attention to the upbringing of our school children and gives step-by-step guidance to superbly build educational facilities and extracurricular education centers. He personally visited extracurricular education centers including Songdowon International Children’s Camp, Mangyongdae School Children’s Palace and Samjiyon School Children’s Palace and gave detailed instructions to teach the school children a wide range of knowledge. He also took benevolent measures to send modern electronic musical instruments to the school children’s palaces and school children’s halls across the country.

He said that delaying the upbringing of the posterity even for a moment will postpone the country’s development in tenfold or even hundredfold. Though he was busy with many important state affairs, he assumed the role of the architect shaping the future of the posterity and personally went through the samples of “Haebaragi” (sunflower) stationaries, “Mindullae” (dandelion) note books, “Sonamu” (pine tree) school bags and newly designed school uniforms. He saw to it that they are excellently made to capture the children’s young hearts.

Indeed, the great love and benevolence of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un tenderly nurture all the school children across the country, from farm villages and communities to mountainous areas at the northern tip of the country, to remote islands in the east and west sea, to say nothing of the capital city and provincial areas.

Under the warm care of the benevolent father, our school children are growing up to be the reliable successors of the socialist Korea. From their reliable faces, our people see the bright future of our fatherland advancing in full vigor and vitality.

-Different Roads Taken by Young People

Recently, one of the newspapers of the UK revealed the fact that more than 100 young people were arrested in Scotland alone during the last five years for delivery and supply of drugs under the control of criminal organization and that the youngest among them was only 13-years-old.

In this regard, the relevant police authorities said that the children committed or be involved in the crimes are those in orphans’ schools, being not protected by parents or families.

Not only in the UK but also in France, a 15-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting incident caused by drug trafficking. Also in Finland, a 15-year-old boy wielded a knife at a foreigner and injured him.

These crimes, as it was mentioned by relevant officials of these countries, are caused not because their efforts to uncover criminal organizations are insufficient. Neither these crimes are sudden phenomenon seen in recent years

