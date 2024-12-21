Hamas: 60 Israeli soldiers killed in past 77 days in Gaza

According to re reports citing Al-Araby Al-Jadeed news outlet, Hamas announced the death of 60 Israeli military personnel including the commander of the 401st Brigade during military operations in northern Gaza over the past 77 days.

According to those sources, Hamas wants the deal to directly include the phrase “end to the war”, while the Israeli regime rejects that and insists “an end to military operations". This is one of the sticking points.

