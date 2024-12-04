Israel violates ceasefire deal, attacks Lebanon again
The Israeli regime continues its violations of the fragile ceasefire deal with Lebanon, carrying out more acts of aggression against the country.
Lebanon's Public Health Ministry said on Tuesday night that a drone strike on the southern town of Shebaa has killed a civilian.
The regime’s drones also targeted the outskirts of Deir Siryan and Beit Lif, injuring another civilian, according to reports.
Meanwhile, several explosions shook several southern Lebanese villages, including Yaroun, as Israeli forces blew up residential buildings.