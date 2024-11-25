Kremlin points to emergency humanitarian situation in Lebanon

"The situation in Lebanon is also an emergency," Peskov said, commenting on new Israeli strikes on the Lebanese capital of Beirut, TASS reported.

The Lebanese Health Ministry’s Emergency Operations Center said on Facebook that Israel’s November 23 strikes had killed at least 84 people and left another 213 injured.

According to the report, the total death toll from Israeli attacks has reached 3,754 since the situation escalated in October 2023, and 15,626 people have been injured.

