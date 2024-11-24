Hezbollah launches attacks on Israeli positions with long-range missiles
The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has carried out attacks on Israeli positions including those deep inside the occupied territories, using drones and long-range missiles, media outlets have reported.
According to the Israeli media, the latest Hezbollah attacks hit areas in central and northern Israeli-occupied territories on Sunday.
They said missiles were fired at four districts in Tel Aviv, setting off sirens and sending hundreds of thousands of settlers into shelters.