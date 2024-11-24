Iranian Labour News Agency

FA العربیه

Hezbollah launches attacks on Israeli positions with long-range missiles

Hezbollah launches attacks on Israeli positions with long-range missiles
News code : ۱۵۶۰۸۹۳
The link copied

The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has carried out attacks on Israeli positions including those deep inside the occupied territories, using drones and long-range missiles, media outlets have reported.

 

According to the Israeli media, the latest Hezbollah attacks hit areas in central and northern Israeli-occupied territories on Sunday.  

They said missiles were fired at four districts in Tel Aviv, setting off sirens and sending hundreds of thousands of settlers into shelters.  

 

endNewsMessage1
The link copied
Comments
last news
Most Viewed News

Iran air london