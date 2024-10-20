American voters are mostly concerned about their country's internal issues: expert

"In the elections, the American people consider issues related to livelihood, employment, security, abortion (as an ideological issue), etc., and basically these issues are important to them," Abulfath said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"The issue of Gaza is not very important for American voters, but it can affect the thoughts and votes of American Arabs or Muslims at the time of voting, which will ultimately make the situation more difficult for the Democratic campaign," he added.

"Any of the two candidates, if they win, cannot go against the expediency of the upper structure of the United States," the expert condluded.

