American voters are mostly concerned about their country's internal issues: expert
Amir Ali Abulfath, an expert on American issues, said that in the Democratic Party, there is clear pressure on the President of the United States and his deputy regarding the war in Gaza, but in the Republican Party, there is no such pressure on the candidate of this party.
"In the elections, the American people consider issues related to livelihood, employment, security, abortion (as an ideological issue), etc., and basically these issues are important to them," Abulfath said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.
"The issue of Gaza is not very important for American voters, but it can affect the thoughts and votes of American Arabs or Muslims at the time of voting, which will ultimately make the situation more difficult for the Democratic campaign," he added.
"Any of the two candidates, if they win, cannot go against the expediency of the upper structure of the United States," the expert condluded.