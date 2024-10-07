Israel says 728 of its military forces killed in a year
The army of the Israeli regime has admitted that 728 members of its military forces have been killed in a year since October 2023 from the Gaza war.
From the total number, 346 were killed during the battles inside the Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reported on Monday.
The Israeli army also announced that 4,576 Zionist forces have been injured since the date, while 696 of them are in critical condition.
Analysts believe that Zionists have not released accurate data on the death toll, reporting a lower number of fatalities than the actual figure.