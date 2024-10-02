Hezbollah fires 50 rockets into occupied Palestine

Al Mayadeen TV network reported on Wednesday that the Israeli military confirmed that 50 rockets were fired from Lebanese territory on Wednesday in retaliation for Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

The regime’s Channel 12 also reported that 10 buildings were struck in the al-Mutla settlement as a result of the attack.

Hezbollah issued separate statements on Wednesday morning, confirming that its fighters pounded military positions in the Shomera camp, the Shtula settlement and the Misgav Am settlement.

