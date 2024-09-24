Hezbollah fires 20 missiles toward northern occupied Palestine

According to the Al-Mayadeen news network, Hezbollah fired at least 20 rockets into the Galilee region and Haifa in the north of occupied Palestine.

Some of the missiles reportedly hit the designated targets, as one landed in Haifa city.

As part of the recent wave of attacks targeting northern occupied Palestine, Hezbollah has used missiles identified as Fadi-1 and Fadi-2, for the first time in the current conflict.

