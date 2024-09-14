Hezbollah fires rocket attack against Israeli positions

An Israeli base was targeted by Hezbollah in al Jalil, Al Mayadeen reported on Saturday.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah announced in a statement that its attacks were carried out in support of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and the people in Gaza.

Hezbollah also targeted a military base and some logistics stores in the Amiad region with tens of Katyusha rockets in response to the Zionist aggression against the southern villages.

The Lebanese resistance movement launched an attack with a guided missile against one of the Israeli regime’s Merkava tanks, another statement said.

