EU continues false claims on Iran missiles delivery to Russia
The European Union on Friday repeated the allegations of the alleged transfer of Iranian-made ballistic missiles to Russia.
“This transfer is a direct threat to European security and represents a substantive material escalation from the provision of Iranian UAVs and ammunition, which Russia has used in its illegal war of aggression against Ukraine,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell claimed in a statement, according to Anadolu Agency.
He continued his claims, stating that Iranian ballistic missiles could now be used to cause further suffering and destruction in Ukraine.