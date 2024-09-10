Pakistani defense minister slams US sabotaging of Iran-Pakistan trade

During a Tuesday interview with Independent Urdu, Khawaja Muhammad Asif criticized US double standards regarding the issue of trade and cooperation of other countries with Iran, saying that Pakistan witnesses the oil interactions of other countries with Iran and Russia, but when it comes to Islamabad, it faces other parties’ blackmail.

The pipeline deal, signed in 2010, envisaged the supply of 750 million to a billion cubic feet per day of natural gas for 25 years from Iran’s South Pars gas field to Pakistan to meet Pakistan’s rising energy needs.

