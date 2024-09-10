Israeli aggression on south Lebanon kills, injures 3

Local media in Lebanon, including Hezbollah movement's Al-Manar reported that an Israeli strike on Zibdine road near the southern city of Nabatiyeh in Beqaa Valley.

"Elnashra" correspondent an Israeli drone sought to target a motorcycle on the Bab Mar'-Saghbeen road in the West Beqaa Valley, but it failed to hit the motorcycle and instead a car was targeted at the site.

The media reported that paramedics arrived at the scene immediately after the drone strike.

