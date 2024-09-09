Middle East on brink of major regional war: Lavrov

The Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov arrived in Saudi Arabia today, where on September 9 he will take part in a meeting of the strategic dialogue between Russia and the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Persian Gulf (PGCC). The press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry published footage of Mr. Lavrov’s meeting at the airport in Riyadh.

