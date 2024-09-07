September 9, Juche 113 (2024) marks the 76th founding anniversary of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Today, the DPRK is achieving notable successes in all fields of state activities including politics, the economy, culture and military affairs, thanks to the seasoned and sophisticated leadership of the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un.

With the embodiment of the people-first principle in all fields of state activities, in the 2020s alone, tens of thousands of flats in distinctive styles were built in the capital city of Pyongyang, and modern rural houses suited to the specific features of the regions appeared in many parts of the country, thus opening up a new era of rural rejuvenation.

The appearance of the country underwent a facelift, and modern factories and enterprises sprang up thanks to the DPRK’s policy of providing its people with a more affluent and civilized life.

As it achieves the national prosperity by administering the lines and policies in conformity with aspirations and demands of the people and specific conditions of the country and by relying on its people’s own efforts and thus fully demonstrates its national power, the DPRK has a more promising future.

