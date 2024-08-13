Iranian Labour News Agency

Five people injured in stabbing attack in Turkiye

A masked man, dressed in a helmet and bulletproof vest, injured at least five people in a stabbing attack outside a mosque in northwest Turkiye on Monday.

According to Rai Al Youm newspaper, local media reported that the 18-year-old assailant, wielding a long knife, live-streamed the incident from a tea garden near the mosque in Eskisehir city on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) before being arrested by the Turkish police.

Reports suggest that as many as seven individuals were injured during the stabbing incident.

 

